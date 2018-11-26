TAMPA, Fla. – The man accused of intentionally driving onto a sidewalk and hitting a father and his two sons was back in court Monday afternoon where a judge ruled him unfit to face trial.

Earlier this month, Mikese Morse, 31, was not cooperative for his second competency test.

In September, a judge accepted state prosecutors' request for a second opinion to determine whether Morse is fit for trial. The judge and prosecutors said the initial report was lacking, due in large part to Morse's unwillingness to fully cooperate with his first appointed psychologist.

Prosecutors say, on June 24, Morse drove into the family on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive.

Morse, 31, is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

He has pleaded not guilty.

© 2018 WTSP