Ex-Tampa school official known for 'toe popping' arrested after alleged foot incident in Rhode Island

Olayinka Alege is accused of massaging a boy's feet at a gym.

WARWICK, R.I. — A former Tampa school administrator and current high-ranking school official in Rhode Island was arrested Monday and is now on leave.

CBS affiliate WPRI reports 40-year-old Olayinka Alege, who oversees middle and high schools in Providence, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and/or battery.

According to NBC affiliate WJAR, the arrest stems from an April 20 situation at a fitness center in Warwick. Citing a police report, the television station says a boy accused Alege of removing his shoe and sock without asking before massaging up and down his feet for 30-45 seconds.

WPRI, citing law enforcement, says the boy was able to get his foot away from Alege and move away.

“[The] only other interaction with the Alege was while [he] was working out on a machine, Alege smiled and winked at [him],” police wrote in a report. obtained by the CBS affiliate.

The boy reportedly called his parents to pick him up, and the alleged incident was reported to police in Warwick. According to WJAR, Alege's gym membership privileges were recently terminated.

The Providence Public School District tells WPRI Alege is on administrative leave.

”Upon being informed of recent allegations against Dr. Alege, the district placed him on administrative leave," a spokesperson told WPRI. "As a district, we hold our staff, school leaders and administrators to the highest of standards and take any allegation extremely seriously.”

Alege previously worked for Hillsborough County Public Schools in the Tampa Bay area, where students had previously complained about his "unusual" punishments.

"Five boys told deputies that King High assistant principal Olayinka Alege asked them on numerous occasions to take off a shoe and sock behind closed doors, and allow him to 'pop' their toes," the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported in 2009. "They said it didn't hurt, but they didn't like it, either."

One student told the newspaper it happened so often he would frequently just offer up his foot when he entered the office at school.