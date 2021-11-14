Woman accidentally shoots 14-year-old son after stabbing man several times, police say

Police say the woman remained on the scene when they arrived.

TAMPA, Fla — A teenage boy is in the hospital after police say his mother accidentally shot him during an argument with a man in Tampa. Another man is also suffering from stab wound injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., Tampa police responded to North Alaska Street near East Fairbanks Street on a report of a domestic dispute.

Once they arrived in the area, police learned that a man and woman had an argument that led to the woman stabbing the man several times. Police say she then grabbed a gun and accidentally shot her 14-year-old son while trying to shoot the man.

Both the man and the teen were taken to the hospital. Authorities say the man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and the teenage boy is in critical condition.

