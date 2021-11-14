Woman accidentally shoots 14-year-old son after stabbing man several times, police say

TAMPA, Fla — A teenage boy is in the hospital after police say his mother accidentally shot him during an argument with a man in Tampa. Another man is also suffering from stab wound injuries.
Around 5:30 p.m., Tampa police responded to North Alaska Street near East Fairbanks Street on a report of a domestic dispute.
Once they arrived in the area, police learned that a man and woman had an argument that led to the woman stabbing the man several times. Police say she then grabbed a gun and accidentally shot her 14-year-old son while trying to shoot the man.
Both the man and the teen were taken to the hospital. Authorities say the man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and the teenage boy is in critical condition.
The mother remained on scene, according to police.
At this time, police are continuing to investigate. 10 Tampa Bay will update this story as more information becomes available.