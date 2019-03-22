MACON, Ga. — Days after Crimestoppers touted the capture of eight of the ‘Top 15 Most Wanted’ in Central Georgia, a ninth person has been arrested.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Take Force made the arrest around 9:30 a.m. at Cherry Blossom Apartments off Mercer University Drive in west Macon.

They identified him as Dekeledricks Jamal Jacobs, 28. He was wanted on aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges after he allegedly fired a gun at five people in 2017. One of the five was shot in the eye.

A tip came in to Crimestoppers that helped the task force find and arrest Jacobs.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery.

He’s currently at the Bibb County jail without bond.

