UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have found 9-month-old Braelee Trapp safe.

Original Story:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert early Friday morning for 9-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp.

The TBI said Trapp weighs 18 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes and that she was last seen wearing a diaper. They also said Lanier Sr. is 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt.

In a post on Twitter, the TBI said Trapp was forcibly taken from Lawrenceburg by Tony Lynn Lanier Sr. Thursday night. The relationship between Trapp and Lanier Sr. is not currently known.

The TBI also said people should be on the lookout for a black 2005 Chevy Equinox, with the AR-tag, "430-Y2K."