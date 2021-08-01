Teen arrested after Warner Robins shooting leaves man hospitalized

After investigating, officers determined that the shooting happened on McArthur Blvd.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A teen is facing charges after a shooting in Warner Robins left one man hospitalized Thursday.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police department, a 20-year-old man who was shot twice arrived at the Houston County Medical Center.

The man was taken to Navicent in Macon, where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Jalen Rasheed Randle. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.