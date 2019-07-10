JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies arrested a Bibb County teen on Monday for allegedly stealing guns from cars in Jones County.

According to a Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a 15-year-old Bibb County boy after guns were stolen from cars at houses in Jones County.

Several cars were broken into on Sept. 30 in neighborhoods around New Clinton Road and Joycliff Road.

Five guns were stolen and none of them have been recovered yet.

The teen is charged with five counts of entering auto and is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

The post says investigators are working to identify other people involved in the incidents and any connection to similar crimes.

