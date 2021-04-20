Teen charged with murder in west Macon fatal shooting

MACON, Ga. — A teen is now charged with murder after a fatal west Macon shooting that happened earlier this month.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 17-year-old Robert James Ottman Jr. after a tip was called in. They found him at a boarding house on Ponce De Leon Avenue at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Ottman was wanted in the April 2 homicide of 24-year-old Kenneth Wendell Snead.
Snead was shot just before noon that day in the 4000-block of Mercer University Drive near Blossom Hill Apartments. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says he later died in the emergency room of the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.
Investigators were looking Ottman Jr. for questioning after the west Macon fatal shooting. He is now charged with murder and is being held without bond.