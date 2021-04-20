Teen charged with murder in west Macon fatal shooting

24-year-old Kenneth Wendell Snead was found shot dead near Blossom Hill Apartments. Now, a teen is charged with his murder.

MACON, Ga. — A teen is now charged with murder after a fatal west Macon shooting that happened earlier this month.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 17-year-old Robert James Ottman Jr. after a tip was called in. They found him at a boarding house on Ponce De Leon Avenue at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Ottman was wanted in the April 2 homicide of 24-year-old Kenneth Wendell Snead.

Snead was shot just before noon that day in the 4000-block of Mercer University Drive near Blossom Hill Apartments. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says he later died in the emergency room of the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.