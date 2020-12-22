16-year-old Elijah Jones was pronounced dead on the scene after deputies found him shot inside a car

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old died and a 17-year-old is recovering after a shooting in south Macon Monday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two teens shot in a black Kia Sorento in the parking lot of the Sandy Springs Apartments.

Deputies found 17-year-old Tyrin Riggins shot at least once in the leg and 16-year-old Elijah Jones shot in the upper torso. Jones was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Lt. Sean Defoe confirmed Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating it as a homicide.

Though deputies responded to the call at Sandy Spring Apartments, Sheriff David Davis says investigators do not believe it was where the actual shooting happened.

"We've gotten some word there may have been another place where something may have happened. We're trying to piece it all together," Davis said.

Along with trying to piece together where the shooting happened, they're also looking into how it happened. Davis says there are bullet holes on the car.

"Our forensics team will look at that, and we'll be able to determine exactly if the bullets came from outside of the vehicle or from inside the vehicle from where they might have originated from," Davis said.

Davis says they have not ruled out a drive-by shooting.

"The investigation, the way the placement of the bullets are, that kind of calls that into question, but we're looking at everything right now," Davis said.

According to the coroner's office, the teen's death marks the 51st homicide in Macon this year.

"Of course, this is a record for Macon-Bibb County, but it is not a record we are proud of," said Lonnie Miley, deputy coroner with the Macon-Bibb County Coroner's Office.

Sheriff Davis says it's a tragedy that another young person has lost their life to gun violence in the county.

"You have two individuals that will forever have been changed. Mr. Jones, he's lost his life. Mr. Riggins, his life will always be changed as a result of this, and so whoever is responsible for this, when we find them, their life is going to be changed," Davis said. "This is a horrible situation."

Miley says the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta will perform an autopsy within the next few days.

Riggins is in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to the sheriff's office.