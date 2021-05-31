17-year-old dead, man in critical condition after Laurens County wreck

A 17-year-old boy was ejected from a Polaris Slingshot and died from his injuries.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A teenager is dead and a man is in critical condition after a wreck in Laurens County Sunday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sportsman Club Road.

GSP says 55-year-old Thomas Tyler was driving a Polaris Slingshot vehicle with 17-year-old Austin Jacob McCullars in the passenger seat. That's when McCullars was ejected.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Alfred Pearson pronounced McCullars dead at the scene.

Tyler was taken to a Macon hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Neither McCullars nor Tyler were wearing seatbelts when the accident happened.