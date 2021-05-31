17-year-old dead, man in critical condition after Laurens County wreck

DUBLIN, Ga. — A teenager is dead and a man is in critical condition after a wreck in Laurens County Sunday night.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sportsman Club Road.
GSP says 55-year-old Thomas Tyler was driving a Polaris Slingshot vehicle with 17-year-old Austin Jacob McCullars in the passenger seat. That's when McCullars was ejected.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Alfred Pearson pronounced McCullars dead at the scene.
Tyler was taken to a Macon hospital where he's listed in critical condition.
Neither McCullars nor Tyler were wearing seatbelts when the accident happened.
The wreck is still under investigation, and Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is helping with the case.