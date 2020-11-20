Teen driver dies in Atlanta after chase, PIT maneuver by state trooper

The incident happened Thursday evening.

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old driver died after leading a Georgia State Patrol trooper on a chase and flipping after a PIT maneuver on Thursday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the teen driver, Terrell Smith, was in a stolen Dodge Ram truck when the chase began on Whitehall Street in Castleberry Hill just before 7 p.m.

According to the department, Atlanta Police requested assistance from GSP, and a trooper from GSP Post 47 responded.

After the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, DPS said Smith "initiated a pursuit" onto I-20 West.

"Between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and H.E. Holmes Drive, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver causing the vehicle to strike a guardrail and overturn," a statement said.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.