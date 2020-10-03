WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County 17-year-old is charged with firing shots Tuesday morning near Northside High School.

According to Warner Robins police, it happened around 8:20 a.m. on the 300 block of Briardale Avenue.

That's about a block from Northside.

Police say officers arriving on the scene saw Trevon Strong running away, chased him, and caught him on American Boulevard.

Strong is charged with reckless conduct, possessing a weapon in a school zone, underage possession of a pistol, interference with a public school, and obstruction of officers.

Police did not say who Strong was shooting at or why.

13WMAZ also reached out to Houston County schools; they have not returned the phone call.

Anyone with information on the case can call Warner Robins police at (478) 302-5380.

MORE HEADLINES

Mugshots: Macon Regional Crimestoppers releases new Top 15 Most Wanted list

Crawford County dog owners charged after man was mauled to death

Bibb deputies looking for two people who broke into Macon Allstar Scooters, tried to steal dirt bikes

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.