WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A teen is recovering after being shot in Warner Robins Sunday night.

According to Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner, it happened in the parking lot area of 809 South Davis Drive.

Chief Wagner says a 19-year-old was shot in the buttocks and is being treated at Houston Healthcare.

The wound "does not appear to be life threatening," according to Chief Wagner.

He says they do not know the identify of the person who shot the teen.

Detective Paul Peck is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Dublin Police looking for man wanted in connection to homicide

RELATED: Reward offered for those responsible for setting fire that gutted Atlanta Wendy's

RELATED: Man arrested, charged with murder after standoff in Crisp County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.