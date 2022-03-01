Sheriff, friend lament death of teen killed in Forsyth Walmart shooting

17-year-old Cedric Mayes was shot and killed by 17-year-old Tarmaine Bowden after an argument took place in Walmart.

FORSYTH, Ga. — One teen is dead and another is in jail following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday night in Forsyth.

17-year-old Cedric Mayes was shot and killed by 17-year-old Tarmaine Bowden.

"I'm very shocked, heartbroken by the situation," Christopher Andrews said.

Andrews grew up in Forsyth.

"Forsyth is a small town. Just about everyone knows everyone," Andrews said.

Andrews says that's why it's been hard for him to come to terms with the shooting that took place on Sunday night at Walmart, leaving Cedric Mayes dead Tarmaine Bowden in jail.

"I've watched them grow up over the years, just different situations where I'd run into them. It's never anything bad out of either, more so guidance when I talk to either of them," Andrews said.

Andrews says he always knew them to be friends, and that this is the last thing he expected.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it started with an argument between Mayes and Bowden inside the produce section.

It continued into the frozen foods section where Bowden pulled out a gun and shot Mayes several times.

"I think a lot of teens, when they have these firearms that readily available, they come up with a permanent solution to what is, at best, a temporary problem," Sheriff Brad Freeman said.

Sheriff Freeman says they do not know where Bowden got the gun and that the violence needs to stop.

"When they do something foolish like this, it's going to have an effect on their life for the rest of their lives," Freeman said.

"You know, they say God has a plan for everyone, but I really do think things could have happened to prevent the situation. It's a situation where I'm praying for both sides, both families, that they have strength during this, because I know it's hard for both of them," Andrews said.