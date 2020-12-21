Teen killed after shooting at Wilkinson County apartments

MACON, Ga. — A teen is dead after a shooting at a Wilkinson County apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Assistant Chief Andy Hester with the Gordon Police Department says the fatal shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Prairie Summit Apartments on Westbrook Road.
19-year-old Devion Lanard Carswell was shot and killed.
Hester says the shooting is still under investigation, and Gordon Police has been actively investigating since it happened.
He says they have a suspect in custody now, but there are no formal charges yet.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Gordon Police at 478-628-2323 and ask for Assistant Chief Andy Hester or Chief Mike Hall.