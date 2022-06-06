Teen killed in Macon weekend shooting survived being shot last November

Sheriff David Davis says they're still working to determine how the shooting happened.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a weekend shooting left three people injured and one teen dead -- 19-year-old Cleveland Raines.

This was not the first time someone shot Raines. He survived a shooting last November.

Then, this past weekend, when chaos unfolded at a house in east Macon, he was shot at another shooting. This time, Cleveland Raines didn't make it.

Sheriff David Davis says this is an example of a growing problem in Macon--gun violence among young people.

“They act like a bunch of dang fools, doing foolish things. That’s really not accomplishing anything…bringing mayhem and carnage to the community,”

On Jones Avenue, there’s still a scene reflecting the chaos Saturday night.

Red Solo cups, shoes, and even clothes were scattered around an abandoned home in east Macon.

Sheriff David Davis says they're still working to determine how the shooting happened.

Davis says they've found that several people were at the house on Jones Avenue gambling.

“It was all about being at the wrong place at the wrong time, I guess,” said Jamar Jackson, one of Raines’ friends. He says he knew Raines since kindergarten. Jackson called Raines “a survivor” after the November shooting.

That shooting was in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Investigators believe it was a “drug deal gone wrong” between Raines' brother and another man.

Davis says they don't know if this latest shooting was in retaliation to the shooting in November.

Regardless, Jackson had this message to the violence that now has taken a friend.

“It's not about, ‘Oh, get back for doing this, get him back for doing that,’ because that's just going to keep on going. We need to get out of our selfish ways and put God first,” Jackson said.

Davis had a similar message talking to how--in both shootings Raines was involved in-- all victims were under the age of 25.