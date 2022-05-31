Alexis Hernandez is facing murder charges.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two teens are dead and a third is under arrest following a shooting over the weekend in Dunwoody, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting that occurred at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, which led to the death of two teens who authorities said are brothers.

Dunwoody Police said they originally received news about a person shot at the location on Sunday. Once they got to the scene, they discovered two teens sitting in a vehicle who had been shot and killed.

The victims are 19-year-old Luis Veronica and 17-year-old Brian Veronica of Stone Mountain.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of another 17-year-old. He faces two counts of murder.

However, police said that this is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to email Detective Robert Barrett at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or call him at 678-382-6934.