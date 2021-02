A 17-year-old girl says she and a friend were play fighting when he showed a gun.

MACON, Ga. — A teen in Macon is recovering after saying a "play fight" ended with her getting shot in the shoulder Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl told them she and a friend were 'play fighting' on Mason Street when he showed a gun.

It went off and she got shot in the shoulder.