17-year-old shot near UGA college campus

ATHENS, Clarke County — A 17-year-old was shot in Downtown Athens on Thursday night, according to their police department.
Officers said the teen was shot on the 300 block of Clayton Street, which is about a block from the UGA campus arches. It happened around 11 p.m, and At this time, there is very little information about what led up to the incident.
Police said the teen had non-life-threatening injuries. The department said they arrested another teen but did not say if they were connected to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
