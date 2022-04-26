In now viral video, teen pulls gun on man during BeltLine altercation

The altercation began with a group of teens attempting to steal a woman's phone, according to police.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a teenager pulled out a gun during an altercation on the BeltLine Friday.

A now-viral video of the incident shows the dispute near the Telephone Factory Lofts.

According to a release, officers said they met with a young woman who told them a group of teens took her phone after she used it to pay for a scooter rental on the BeltLine.

Investigators said once she paid, the group approached her and her boyfriend and took the scooter from her. When the woman confronted the teens, one of them snatched her phone.

At that time, police said a second woman and her boyfriend, who witnessed the argument, began recording the teens and urging the young woman they were attempting to steal from to call the police.

Officers then said one of the teens in the group confronted the woman recording and demanded her to stop. When she refused, the dispute escalated, ending with the teen pulling a gun on that woman's boyfriend.

The entire group of teenagers then fled the scene, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.