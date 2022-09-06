Three teens charged with arson after multiple historic homes go up in flames in Morrow

City officials said one of the homes dated back to the 1800s.

MORROW, Ga. — Three teenagers are facing charges in connection to intentionally burning down three historic homes in Morrow.

Last Friday, the homes went up in flames on Southlake Circle in "The District."

A joint investigation conducted by the Morrow Police Department, Morrow Fire Department, Georgia Insurance Fire and Safety Commissioner’s Fire Investigation Unit, and the Atlanta office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) ruled the cause of the fire to be arson, authorities said.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set in one of the three houses, and it spread to the other nearby homes. All three buildings were a total loss.

A 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were arrested at their Clayton County homes and are being held at a Regional Youth Detention Center, Morrow Police said.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King and his Fire Investigation Unit, and for the assistance of the ATF” Morrow Fire Chief Roger Swint said. “Their close collaboration allowed us to quickly confirm the cause of the fire and narrow the focus of the criminal investigation.”

This is video from the @CityofMorrowGA Fire Department of what investigators believe to be an arson fire. The @MorrowGApolice Interim Chief tells me it destroyed three historic homes in “The District,” a city-owned community space. One of the homes was built in 1846. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Ol6tJEBtuz — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 4, 2022

Morrow Mayor John Lampl at the time said he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw pictures and a video of three homes fully engulfed in flames. He's now thankful for the closure in the case.

"The tremendous grief suffered by our community since Saturday can be somewhat resolved with the knowledge that the suspects in this case have been identified and apprehended," Lampl said. "I am extremely proud of the tireless efforts of Morrow Police detectives and fire investigators to close this case and begin the process of healing our community.”

City officials said one of the homes dated back to the 1800s.

Investigators said two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old set one house on fire, causing it to spread to others.

All three buildings are totally lost; however, the city said it plans to rebuild them.

A community prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. in The District at 1065 Olde Towne Morrow Road.