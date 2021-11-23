Telfair County man facing life in prison in drug trafficking case

48-year-old James Lamount Graham was found guilty of all 36 counts related to a conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A Telfair County man could face up to life in federal prison after he was convicted on 36 counts related to a conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

48-year-old James Lamount Graham was found guilty of all 36 charges after a three-day trial, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia.

Graham faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, and three of the charges in the case carry a statutory penalty of up to life in prison.

The release says the jury found Graham guilty of Conspiracy to Possess and Distribute Controlled Substances; two counts of Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and 33 counts of Use of Communication Facility, a charge that refers to the use of telephones to facilitate the conspiracy. Graham will be sentenced after a background investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The evidence and testimony presented during the trial showed that the DEA obtained telephone wiretap orders starting in April 2018 as part of "Operation Rat Trap," and identified a network of persons involved in the unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine. Six of Graham’s alleged co-conspirators pleaded guilty to related offenses prior to trial.

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.