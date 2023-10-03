Sheriff: Meth, ecstasy, crack, mushrooms and more seized in Telfair County drug bust

The investigation is still ongoing.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office announced a drug seizure operation on its Facebook page on Monday.

The post says other agencies assisted, but additional information has yet to be released because it is an ongoing investigation.

Deputies were able to seize multiple guns and a large amount of drugs. Here is a list of everything that was seized.

3.7 Ounces Methamphetamine

3 Ounces Ecstasy

2.3 Ounces Marijuana

1.6 Ounces Crack Cocaine

1.1 Ounces Oxycodone

1.1 Ounces Mushrooms

20 Alprazolam Pills

18 Xanax Pill Pieces

16 Ounces of Promethazine with Codeine

3 Hydrocodone Pills

13WMAZ will provide updates when additional information is made available by the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office.