Telfair deputies, GSP searching for man on the run after high-speed chase

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair deputies are searching for a man who is on the run after a high-speed chase on Highway 441.

According to a Facebook post from the Telfair County Sheriff's Office, at around 4 p.m. Monday, deputies got the call about a high-speed chase that started in Ben Hill County and continued north into Telfair County on Highway 441.

The post says deputies punctured the driver's tires with stop sticks in an effort to disable the car, but the car continued to drive north until it stopped near Adams Body Shop and ran into a ditch.

The driver, who deputies say is from Laurens County, was arrested and turned over to Ben Hill County authorities. A passenger, a man wearing a white T-shirt, got out of the car and ran behind the body shop. The release says a perimeter was set up, and Georgia State Patrol helicopters were called to fly around the area, but the suspect was not spotted.

The suspect is still on the loose. Deputies say he was last seen on Walter Barrett Road near highways 280/441, where he was only wearing a pair of boxer shorts. Deputies are still searching the area.