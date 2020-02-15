TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating after an officer was assaulted at Telfair State Prison.

According to the agency, it happened Thursday night. They say the corrections officer is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was given.

