GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A sheriff’s deputy is in custody Saturday after he tried to sneak synthetic marijuana into the Galveston County Jail for an inmate, authorities say.

On July 19, Galveston County Sheriff’s Deputy Celestino Sanchez, 23, walked into work and was questioned by investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit about smuggling contraband. This comes after investigators discovered an inmate arranged contraband be delivered to an offsite location by a third party and Sheriff Deputy Sanchez was scheduled to pick it up, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez admitted to having a package that he arranged to pick up for an inmate. When Sanchez gave investigators the package they found synthetic marijuana along with other items of contraband.

Sanchez was arrested for Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance and was given a $10,000 bond. The synthetic marijuana weighed 3.6 grams and was seized as evidence.

Officials say Sanchez has been working as a corrections deputy since March 2018.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

