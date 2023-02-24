Texas woman's dead body kept at home wrapped in plastic by son, sheriff's office says

The man told deputies his mother had died from natural causes.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas man has been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after telling deputies he wrapped up his dead mother's body in plastic and kept it in the home for weeks, officials said.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office told WFAA that on Feb. 20, deputies were asked to do a welfare check on 75-year-old Jacqueline Conrad. When deputies arrived at the home in northwest Van Zandt County, they met Douglas Kilburn, who told them that Conrad was inside the home and had died from natural causes during the first week of February.

Kilburn said that he wrapped up the body in plastic and secured it with tape, the sheriff's office told WFAA.

The sheriff's deputies got a search warrant that same day and entered the home to find Conrad's body exactly as Kilburn described. Kilburn was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and is in the Van Zandt County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.

The body wrapped up in the plastic was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences for analysis. The sheriff's office told WFAA it was awaiting toxicology results from the autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing.