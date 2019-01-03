FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old Mission, Texas woman was arrested Thursday after narcotics officers found $700,000 worth of cocaine in her car.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Sandra Perez was driving along U.S. 59 near Rosenberg, Texas when she was pulled over by a Task Force Officer and K-9 Deputy Kaja.

During the stop, investigators found 14 kilograms of cocaine in a fabricated compartment inside her car.

FBCSO

Perez was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, and a second-degree felony of unlawful use if a criminal instrument.

FBCSO

“We will continue to be vigilant by working to intercept drugs as they make their way northbound from Mexico,” stated Sheriff Troy Nehls.

