FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old Mission, Texas woman was arrested Thursday after narcotics officers found $700,000 worth of cocaine in her car.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Sandra Perez was driving along U.S. 59 near Rosenberg, Texas when she was pulled over by a Task Force Officer and K-9 Deputy Kaja.
During the stop, investigators found 14 kilograms of cocaine in a fabricated compartment inside her car.
Perez was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, and a second-degree felony of unlawful use if a criminal instrument.
“We will continue to be vigilant by working to intercept drugs as they make their way northbound from Mexico,” stated Sheriff Troy Nehls.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
DA: Alfred Brown, man convicted in deaths of officer and store clerk, is an ‘innocent man’
Dramatic video shows car flipping several times in hit-and-run crash
Kidnapper on the run after hiding in woman’s car and robbing her, deputies say