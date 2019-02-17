HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot Sunday morning at her apartment complex after she told a group of men that they were too loud.

It happened at about 1:32 a.m. in the 12400 block of Antoine Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a group of men were in the parking lot of One Camden Court Apartments when the woman complained about the noise. A man from the group pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the shoulder.

She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.