Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting

Investigators say they found messages in Terrell Mills' phone describing what led up to the shooting.

MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.

We know the shooting happened January 20 at the family's 361 Thoroughbred Lane home. Patel was just getting home from work with his wife and their teenage daughter. Patel worked at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive where regulars lovingly called him 'Mr. Pete.'

An incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says when the family got out of the car, three men approached and threatened them with guns. The report adds Patel and the men started yelling at each other. Then, the men fired shots. Patel was hit multiple times, killing him. His wife and daughter were both shot in the leg. The three men joined their getaway driver in a dark-colored car and sped off.

Ten days later, Bibb deputies announced Mills was charged with Patel's murder and aggravated assault on Patel's wife and daughter. Their evidence: text messages on Mills' phone. An arrest warrant for Mills says Investigator Tony Moss 'recovered Mills' cell phone.' He found messages describing what happened leading up to the shooting, along with news articles about it. It adds Mills told the sender to, "Lay low."

The warrant also says investigators found a video with Terrell's step-nephew describing the crew following the Patel family van to their home.

That's everything we know, but there are still some things we don't know. We've asked the sheriff's office for a better description of the car. They told us they don't have one at the moment. The same goes for a more-detailed description of the other suspects, and their names. Deputies also haven't told 13WMAZ whether they believe the family was targeted. Instead, they say there is 'no evidence at this time.'

Wednesday afternoon, we asked more questions, and we're still waiting to hear back. Spokesman Sean DeFoe says he may be able to get us answers Thursday. We're curious about how Bibb deputies got Mills' cell phone. We asked whether the phone was left on the scene, or if it was turned over from Jones County.

We still have no information on whether the family was followed from the store specifically, as the warrant does not specify. We also asked if Mills' step-nephew mentioned in the warrant is being considered a suspect.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says more arrests and charges are pending. They ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.