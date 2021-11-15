Homicides, drive-by shootings stoke fear, concern in Milledgeville community

Chief Dray Swicord says he believes some of the recent crime may be retaliation against witnesses in the Dequanis Parks' trial.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A recent string of shootings in Milledgeville has some folks worried about their safety, and others working even harder to make the community safer.

We spoke to a community activist and with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Department to learn why violent crime seems to be on the rise.

Within the past week, the Milledgeville/Baldwin County area has had one homicide and two drive-by shootings. Folks in the area say this is probably one of the worst weekends they've had in a while.

Donnie "D-Boy" Cannie has lived in Milledgeville almost all of his life, so the recent violence isn't unfamiliar to him.

"There's some people that have got problems with each other," Cannie said.

But even right now, he is concerned for his family's safety.

"My kids go to the school and the last thing you wanna do is be coming out of a school or outside and be an innocent bystander," Cannie said.

That's why on his own time, he talks with children about bullying and gang violence.

"Just spreading love, wanna tell everybody around here in Milledgeville and really the whole world, if we learn to love each other, there is no room for hate for one another," Cannie said.

"The real main concern is the lack of respect for the human life," King said.

According to Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Department, the Milledgeville Manor, the scene of last week's homicide, is historically one of their highest crime areas.

King also said, "We see these types of crimes, but generally, we don't have this many over one or two-day span. Unfortunately, the rate at which this violence takes place is what is so problematic."

"If we could all come together and sit down and think of some jobs or anything for them, that would be good for the city," Cannie said.

King also said, this year, more than 40 shootings have taken place in South Baldwin County, except not all of them are gang-related.

In June 2020, Dequanis "Quan" Parks was charged for the shooting death of a Milledgeville teen.

A Baldwin County jury last week found Parks not guilty of murder.