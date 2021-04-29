The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for 19-year-old twins Divine and Divinity Taylor in connection to this shooting.

MACON, Ga. — Ciara Burke and Brandon Washington were making a normal stop at the gas station Thursday morning that ended up being what Burke calls "a nightmare" for her family.

"How can someone just kill somebody that's innocent, with an 8-month-old?" Burke said.

Burke was Washington's girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Someone shot and killed Washington outside his car early Thursday in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station in north Macon.

"That was the most hurtful thing, seeing them put him in a body bag," Burke said.

It was a feeling Burke says she would never wish on anyone.

"Brandon was a very sweet guy -- he was chill, laidback, loved kids," Burke said.

She says Washington wasn't just an amazing person, but also an amazing father to their 8-month-old daughter, Summer.

"He was the greatest father. I wouldn't wish for anyone else to be his father. He was basically a 'Go to work and come home to his family' type of person," Burke said.

"Think before you take another person's life, you're just bringing pain and sadness to someone else's family," Burke said.

Alindy Farris has lived in Macon for 68 years, and she says crime has only gotten worse.

"The community as a whole has to get involved because it's going to move to Bass Road, Zebulon Road, people are all over -- they're everywhere now," Farris said.