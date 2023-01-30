'The way he was shooting was like he had no aim': Neighbors describe scene after East Dublin officer shot

The GBI says 35-year-old David Fountain fired shots at the officer at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — We have new information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the suspect who allegedly shot and injured an East Dublin police officer Monday afternoon.

The GBI says 35-year-old David Fountain fired shots at the officer at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street.

Neighbors who say the shooter struggled with mental health issues. Arriunna Hall says Fountain told her he had PTSD from serving in the military.



"Why would you do that? You know us. You see our faces every other day, so I'm guessing you were triggered by something -- seeing something, flashbacks -- and you didn't know us at that time," Hall said.



According to the GBI, East Dublin police responded to a call about shots fired in the Ponderosa Trailer Park at around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

"Just started shooting, randomly shooting. It was about three or four shots, but before I got back, my friend said he was already shooting," Hall said.



Michael McClendon lives in the neighborhood. He says Fountain seemed off.



"The way he was shooting was like he had no aim, so if there would have been kids out here, he could have hit a child," McClendon said.

The GBI confirms McClendon's account, saying Fountain was "actively" shooting at homes inside the neighborhood before an officer arrived. When the officer got out of their vehicle, the GBI says Fountain immediately fired shots.

The officer then shot Fountain, according to the GBI's release.



"That was just random. He just came out of the house and doing that. No one triggered him. No one bothered him. No one had been to his house messing with him, any of that," McClendon said.



Hall says she knew neighbors that were home at the time Fountain started shooting.

"It went through her windows and she was sitting right there. She said if she hadn't dropped to the ground, she would have been, yeah," Hall said.



Both Fountain and the officer were taken to a local hospital and treated.

The officer was released and is expected to be OK.