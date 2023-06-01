'They have taken so much from these kids' | Therapy horse shot, killed at South Fulton nonprofit

The ranch owner is begging for whoever did this to come forward.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A ranch owner who uses her nonprofit to teach young people about their self-worth and self-control was shocked to find one of her animals had been killed just days before Christmas.

Lily Morgan refers to herself as the urban cowgirl. She uses her ranch to reach at-risk youth, making connections with the help of her horses at the Teen Voice USA Ranch in South Fulton.

“This is a haven for kids that are at-risk children, kids that are just out and need to get out of the streets," Morgan said.

But on the morning of Dec. 22, a terrible discovery was made.

“I went to go check on the horses and I see Sky on Beauty’s stall and she’s just sitting there and not moving," explained rider, Chadwick Lewis.

Lewis said he found the ranch's horse, Sky, dead from gunshot wounds. Morgan said police and K-9 units came out to investigate. They determined it was not a random attack.

“The face that she had when she died – she was scared," Morgan said, after finding her therapy horse. "She was literally backing up and running for her life."

Sky was instrumental to their program and her absence has been felt by everyone. Edward McKee, an instructor, called this a loss.

“She was a part of the family," McKee said. "And all of our horses are a family."

Morgan said the hardest part about all of this is not knowing why someone would do this.

“They have taken so much from these kids. They have taken a life," Morgan said.

At last check, police had not made any arrests in the case.