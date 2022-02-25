Warner Robins Police Department reopens store clerk's unsolved 2015 murder

In Sept. of 2015, Govinder Kaura was shot in the chest at Lulu's Food Mart after an armed robbery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police have announced the second in a series of reopened cold cases.

In 2015, someone shot and killed a store clerk during an armed robbery. Almost seven years later, investigators hope technology will bring a new lead.

Warner Robins isn’t short of convenience stores -- you can find one on almost every corner -- but numbers from the FBI show convenience stores and gas stations are the fifth- and sixth-highest categories for robbery.

"The front does look the same, but once you go inside now, there’s currently bulletproofing and glass around the counter," Sergeant Justin Clark said, speaking about the former Lulu's Food Mart.

Clark says seven years ago, the bulletproof barrier didn’t exist and clerk Govinder Kaura died after a robber jumped the counter and shot him.

"Once the officers arrived, they found that the clerk who was the victim had been shot once to the chest and he was behind the counter. They rendered aid to him, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his wounds," he explained.

Based on store video and witness accounts, a man dressed in all black entered the store, pointed a gun, and demanded money. After the shooting, authorities searched neighboring apartments and spoke to people who'd been in the store. Sergeant Clark worked the case then, and now, he's part of the team reviving the cold case.

“There's been several suspects over the years that we've looked into, interviewed some, things like that. We also have some physical evidence that is being resubmitted to the lab, because, of course, every year technology grows and gets better,” he continued.

Now they’re asking for your help in solving the case.

“They all still matter. It doesn’t matter if it happened two days ago or 20 years ago," he said.