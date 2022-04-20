'They got the wrong man': Macon triple murder suspect may be cleared after inmate's confession

Ronald Green served time in jail for a crime he didn't commit, says his attorney Floyd Buford.

MACON, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff says a man who admitted to killing an elderly couple last year is now confessing to killing three people in Macon nearly a year earlier. The original suspect in the Macon triple homicide is now released on bond

Charles Rowland allegedly confessed to committing the triple homicide. In November 2020, Ronald Green was charged with killing three people at an east Macon boarding house. He spent 17 months in jail, but according to Bibb County jail records, Green was released on bond Tuesday.

"They got the wrong man, and it's terrible that an innocent person has been locked up for almost a year-and-a-half," Buford said.

In November 2020, Green was charged with killing three people. Buford says one of those people tried to take out a restraining order against Green.

"The situation that they really relied upon on Mr. Green is that he had some alleged contact with a couple of ladies that lived there at the board house," Buford said.

Buford says there were no eyewitnesses, but a person who had access to the boarding house and lived there part-time may have implicated Green.

"I heard that the DNA, the blood evidence was not conclusive," Buford said.

Last month, Charles Rowland pleaded guilty to murdering a Twiggs County couple, Fred and Peggy White. Now, he's serving life in prison.

Since then, Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says Rowland has confessed to other murders, including the killings of Alice Randle, Alaric Cornelius, and Chester Novak in that east Macon boarding house.

"He confessed to the Bibb County investigators that he had, in fact, committed that murder and gave them a lot of details on it," Mitchum said.

Mitchum says in every case Rowland has been involved in, there has been a burglary, robbery, and theft.

"Once what we started piecing that together, it started becoming more and more interesting. This guy knows about a lot of things that he's either been at or he's done," Mitchum said.

Mitchum says his investigators have 20 to 30 hours of interview time with Rowland. He calls him "very criminally smart and cunning," and says his motives were all about money.