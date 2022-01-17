Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help them track down the suspects.

HOUSTON — A couple of thieves made off like bandits when they burglarized vehicles in East Houston a few months ago.

They stole over $100,000 worth of gold coins, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

It happened in the 11800 block of East Freeway around 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2021.

Surveillance video showed the suspects inside a silver pickup truck in the parking lot.

Crime Stoppers and the Precinct 2 Harris County Constable’s Office are hoping someone will recognize the truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

