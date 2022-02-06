Macon man says someone shot at his home 3 times in 2 days

The Bibb County Sheriff's incident report says gunfire hit the home 13 times, but they recovered 29 shell casings in front of the home from a semi-automatic weapon.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man says someone shot at his home three times in two days.

Jerome Burnett has lived on Washburn Street all his life.

"First time this has ever happened to me, first time I have ever been in a situation like this," Burnett said.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, he says he was home in bed when someone fired at his home. He told 13WMAZ he was petrified.

"Whoever these people, they continued to on it for that many times for your home to be shot at, they wasn't in no hurry. They stayed out there and continued to shoot," Burnett said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's incident report says gunfire hit the home 13 times, but the investigator recovered 29 shell casings in the front of the home from a semiautomatic weapon. Burnett's neighbor, Ricky Sutton, said it sounded like "Vietnam."

"They shot his house up, the bullet went all through our house, and the bullet went up over the top of my grandson's head and just did miss him. It's like World War III, and we don't know who's doing it," Sutton said.

Burnett says he doesn't know why someone would shoot at his home.

"I say this and I say this to any parent. We don't know what our kids done or did when they're not around us. If you got some problem with my son or whatever, y'all go to court and discuss it," Burnett said.

"They shot his house up again last night. You know, this is ridiculous. They have two squad cars patrolling this side of town and it ain't more than that. It's too dangerous out here. These people don't want to fight. They want to shoot and kill people that you don't know nothing about," Sutton said.

"I liked to lose my life last night, and I liked to lose my life Monday night. This is senseless shooting. I mean, they're not caring whose in the house or what, and they don't deserve to be out on the streets," Burnett said.

Burnett says he hopes the Bibb County Sheriff's Office will find out who did it.

According to the incident report, someone used a semi-automatic on the home Tuesday morning. Then, later in the day, he heard gunfire in his neighborhood again. Police responded; and then, Thursday morning, someone shot at his home again.