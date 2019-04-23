The man accused of shooting a University of Georgia student and robbing another has been captured and identified. Athens-Clarke County Police made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Police said they located 20-year-old Zarren Garner in Gwinnett County around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday. He is being charged with two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to Athens authorities.

Police said the first robbery happened off-campus at the Milledge Place Apartments Monday.

Tate Prezzano, 22, was waiting at a bus stop nearby and police said he was the next victim. Authorities believe Garner shot Prezzano while robbing him and then left him there with life-threatening injuries.

Even though Prezzano was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the Lacrosse player is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim of the first robbery, who has not been identified, gave police a description of the suspect. By the afternoon, Athens-Clarke Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to finish a sketch of the man they were looking for. Athens Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Lee Spruill Sr., said that public’s response to the sketch helped authorities make strides and locate Garner.

Police said Garner is currently being held without bond in Athens Clarke County Jail. Authorities didn’t reveal a lot about Garner during the press conference, but they did say he is someone with a low level criminal background.

Prezzano’s family was at the press conference Tuesday morning. His father, Dobbin Prezzano, spoke on behalf of the family and sent his thanks to the law enforcement agencies involved in making this arrest. Prezzano said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support his son is receiving at Athens Medical. He said that Tate hasn't been able to speak yet due to tubes in his throat, but they are hopeful.

“Tate is doing well...he’s getting some rest. Today we look forward to Tate making some progress,” Prezzano said. He said they look forward to him taking brief steps towards his recovery later on Tuesday.

