ROME, Ga. — The bodies of two stepsisters were found under a bridge in Rome, Wednesday May 13.

Here's what we know about the case.

Identities. Investigators identified the bodies as Truvenia Campbell and Vanita Richardson. They are stepsisters.

Location. Investigators said a crew from the Georgia Department of Transportation spotted the bodies of the women on the banks of the Etowah River, beneath the bridge on the eastern bypass.

Disturbing details. Special Agent Joe Montgomery said both Campbell and Richardson were found with bags on their heads. He also revealed they had "obviously" been dropped from the bridge.

Motive. Investigators are working to establish a motive.

Investigation. The GBI is working to reconstruct the final hours of the stepsister's lives. The GBI launched an investigation in the pair's deaths, but so far, they have yet to discover who was behind their deaths - and why they were killed. The death has been ruled as a homicide.

The car. A crucial part of the investigation, now, is finding the car the stepsisters were in Tuesday night. That car, which belonged to Richardson, is missing. The GBI is hoping someone will come forward to help find it. Agents say they are sure the car is somewhere in metro Atlanta, and finding it is crucial to the case.

WXIA

Remembered. Richardson was just about to graduate from Armuchee High School in Rome. Classmates and teachers say she was her fun-loving, humble, and excited about her future. A close friend described Campbell as a loving, caring person - like a sister.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the GBI tipline is 1-800-597-8477.

