Deputies found 43-year-old Sabrina Dollar with a gunshot wound to her chest.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say a robber shot and killed a store clerk early Tuesday morning.

The person killed has been identified as 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar. She was a clerk at the J&J Dollar Store (also known as the Knodishall Gift Shop).

People in the area say they are shocked by the crime that took place there.

"This really surprises me," Xavier Dunbar said.

Dunbar has lived in Centerville for over 50 years.

He says he visits Knodishall Drive often to visit a paint shop across the street from the J&J Dollar Store.

"Normally, I see a lot of law enforcement in this area," Dunbar said.

Dunbar says the area is relatively safe, which is why the shooting at J&J shocked him.

According to deputies, three men robbed the store around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

43-year-old Sabrina Dollar worked at the store, which also has several gaming machines inside.

Deputies found her with a gunshot wound to the chest, and she later died at the hospital.

The three robbers were in dark clothing and ran away from the store after taking money.

The store manager said he was in the store when this took place, and that one of the suspects also pointed the gun at him.

Dunbar says he hopes the crime comes to an end in Warner Robins.

"I'm not really worried, but concerned," Dunbar said.

This case is still under investigation.