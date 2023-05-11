Dr. Thomas Sachy will walk free after a five-year criminal drug case with plea deal

Sachy will get back more than $1 million in seized assets but will surrender his medical license.

GRAY, Georgia — After five years the criminal drug case against a Jones County doctor may be over.

According to a federal court document, Thomas Sachy pleaded guilty today to illegally distributing drugs for no legitimate medical purpose.

Those drugs included oxycontin, oxycodone and hydrocodone. But the court dropped other charges against Sachy including money laundering and prescribing drugs that killed two patients.

Five years ago, federal drug agents raided Sachy’s Gray office. Prosecutors said he ran a pill mill and he faced a possible life sentence.

His plea agreement says Sachy should not serve any further time beyond what he’s already served before trial.