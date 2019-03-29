WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three men were arrested in Warner Robins on Thursday in connection with a series of burglaries in the area.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says detectives served a search warrant on Jackson Street and arrested three people.

Khadafy Omar Bennett, 19, of Warner Robins was arrested and charged with five counts of burglary and theft by receiving stolen property. Kelvin Karriem Mixon, 19, of Warner Robins was arrested and charged with five counts of burglary and theft by receiving stolen property.

J’Quavionz Sh’Hem Taylor, 18, of Warner Robins was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

The suspects were charged in connection with the burglaries at Satterfield and Dempsey on Houston Rd., Sonic on Russell Pkwy., and the Quick Stop on Russell Pkwy.

Each burglary happened the morning of March 20. The charges are also related to a burglary at the Goo-Goo Car Wash on Russell on March 25. .

Additional charges are pending as detectives investigate.