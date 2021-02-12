Investigators were thankfully able to track down the children at a Super 8 Motel.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are working to learn more information after recovering three children who were kidnapped on Wednesday.

Officers originally responded to reports of a person being stabbed on Mableton Parkway Lot 2B in Mableton around 9 p.m.

There, they found a 31-year-old man inside his trailer suffering from several sharp force trauma injuries and lacerations.

According to the victim, several masked men and his ex-girlfriend forced their way into his home, stabbed him, and kidnapped his children.

Investigators were thankfully able to track down the children at a Super 8 Motel located on Church Street in Decatur. With help from Decatur Police, they were able to recover the children unharmed.