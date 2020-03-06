SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three men were arrested in Savannah after authorities found a shipment of nearly $2 million worth of cocaine on Friday.

According to a release from the Federal Justice Center, an investigation into shipments from the Dominican Republic led investigators to a shipping container on May 26.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and local law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation that found about 50 kg of cocaine hidden inside walls of cardboard boxes holding oranges.

Investigators took the cocaine from the shipment and followed it to an empty warehouse where Juan De Jesus Gutierrez, Jonathan Mejia and Ricardo Ortiz were caught opening the shipment and unloading the boxes of oranges.

The total value of the cocaine was estimated to be $1.75 million.

Gutierrez, Mejia and Ortiz are charged with attempt to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine.

The case is still under investigation.

