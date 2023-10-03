Three men arrested in attempt to smuggle drugs and contraband into a Washington County prison

The Georgia Department of Corrections intercepted the contraband.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Three men were arrested in an attempt to smuggle drugs and contraband into the Washington State Prison, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff with the Georgia Department of Corrections intercepted illegal drugs and contraband at Washington State Prison on Sunday in Davisboro.

24-year-old Kaylen Robinson, 19-year-old Tyquavian Ekong and Dequevionne Dawkins were arrested and charged with items prohibited for inmates, crossing the guard line with prohibited items and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. All charges are felonies.