GBI: Three people arrested for shooting, killing a man outside of Dublin bar on Labor Day

Richard Collins, 29, of Dublin was found dead from a gunshot wound outside of the ACES Lounge in the early hours of Labor Day.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three people for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside of ACES Lounge in Dublin on Labor Day, according to a press release from the GBI.

On Sept. 4, Richard Collins was found dead with a gunshot wound at around 2 a.m., the press release said. They say three other people were also shot, too.

Now, Roshoun Jenkins, Ira Dale Munn and Dominique Tucker are in jail on felony murder charges. Jenkins and Munn were arrested on Monday, and Tucker was arrested Tuesday, the GBI says

According to a previous press release, Collins was found dead outside of ACES Lounge — located at 120 E. Jackson Street in Dublin — and the shooting struck fear in the heart of the community.

“Really frightening, especially because it's just two doors down,” Minute Grill owner, Donna Shinholster said.

She says she had no idea there was a bar or lounge there but had seen crowds of folks outside before.

“Probably seven or eight at one time, but I think they really get started late at night, and I'm not here," she said.

Shinholster says the lounge has been a nuisance before with customers sometimes leaving piles of trash on the sidewalks, but this shooting was different.

“It could’ve been one of us, you know,” Crista Webb, an employee at the Minute Grill, said.

Jenkins, 32, faces a felony murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault, according to the GBI.

Munn, 32, is facing a felony murder charge, two counts of aggravated assault and an armed robbery charge.

Tucker, 30, is facing felony murder and armed robbery charges. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

All three of them are from Dublin.

13WMAZ's Jessica Cha contributed reporting.