ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released photos of a man who they said they believe was involved in the separate homicides of three people who were homeless.
The crimes happened between June 1 and June 15, police said.
The first occurred on June 1. Police found 45-year-old Timothy Terrill Smith shot multiple times under an overpass near Baker-Highland Connector and Piedmont Avenue. A witness told police that Smith occasionally sleeps there.
The second homicide victim was found on June 12, though police believe he died a day earlier. Officers were directed by a passerby to another body under an overpass near I-20 and Windsor Street. The victim in this case, 56-year-old Curtis Cockrell, was also shot multiple times.
And in the third case, police said that the victim, a woman, was shot multiple times inside a tent. The suspect was last seen walking north on Pryor Street according to a witness.
On Wednesday, APD released multiple photos of the person they are looking for in connection with the crimes, hoping that someone recognizes him.
Atlanta Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him, but contact police instead.
A Crime Stoppers rewarwd is being offered in the case. Tips can be directed to 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can contact the the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.
