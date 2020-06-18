ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released photos of a man who they said they believe was involved in the separate homicides of three people who were homeless.

The crimes happened between June 1 and June 15, police said.

The first occurred on June 1. Police found 45-year-old Timothy Terrill Smith shot multiple times under an overpass near Baker-Highland Connector and Piedmont Avenue. A witness told police that Smith occasionally sleeps there.

The second homicide victim was found on June 12, though police believe he died a day earlier. Officers were directed by a passerby to another body under an overpass near I-20 and Windsor Street. The victim in this case, 56-year-old Curtis Cockrell, was also shot multiple times.

And in the third case, police said that the victim, a woman, was shot multiple times inside a tent. The suspect was last seen walking north on Pryor Street according to a witness.

RELATED: 3 people who are homeless dead, 3 different scenes | Atlanta Police searching for 1 possible suspect

On Wednesday, APD released multiple photos of the person they are looking for in connection with the crimes, hoping that someone recognizes him.

Photos: Search for possible suspect in deaths of 3 people who were homeless

Atlanta Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him, but contact police instead.

A Crime Stoppers rewarwd is being offered in the case. Tips can be directed to 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can contact the the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

OTHER HEADLINES

Wife, attorneys for Rayshard Brooks respond to charges filed against Atlanta officers

Sheriff says his comments about Atlanta mayor and gun post were 'reckless'

Missing: This man hasn't been seen in over a week