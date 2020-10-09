Three people shot at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say

It appears that two groups of individuals got into a dispute inside the restaurant.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a Waffle House early Thursday morning, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

It happened at the chain's location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police said the altercation started inside the restaurant. It appears that two groups of individuals got into a dispute inside the restaurant. Police said the dispute continued into the parking lot where multiple shots were fired. The dispute and shooting involved males and females.