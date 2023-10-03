Three people shot near Bloomfield Drive. Here's what we know

The victims were an 18-year-old and two others in their 30s.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Shearwater Drive in Macon.

It was reported that multiple shots were fired at the three men that were in the yard of the home Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

One 18-year-old male was shot in the left thigh, a 30-year-old male was shot in the right thigh and a 36-year-old male was shot in the left thigh.

All three men were taken to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information should contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.